Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Main card start time, main walkouts and more

The wait is almost over as Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan is set to take place this Saturday, July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The bout will serve as the headliner and the event is promoted by Top Rank.

There will be plenty at stake when the former Olympians step inside the squared circle as Stevenson will be defending his WBC lightweight championship. The bout marks his first title defense after earning a unanimous decision over Edwin De Los Santos to win the vacant championship.

Meanwhile, Harutyunyan will be looking to bounce back after suffering his first career loss to Frank Martin last July. It will be a difficult task as the reigning WBC lightweight champion will have the hometown crowd advantage, which will certainly force him to keep his composure.

The event will air on ESPN as well as stream live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET, and so with that in mind, fans could expect Stevenson and Harutyunyan to make their walkouts at approximately 11:30pm ET. In addition, the WBC junior lightweight title will also be contested as O'Shaquie Foster defends against Robson Conceicao in the co-main event.

Check out the trailer for Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan below:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan: Which fighter has the better professional record?

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan is an intriguing main event as the two compete in their WBC lightweight title bout.

Despite both having similar backgrounds in terms of Olympic experience, Stevenson has a better professional record. The reigning WBC lightweight champion currently has an unbeaten 21-0 record and has won championships at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight.

Harutyunyan, on the other hand, currently has a 12-1 record after his loss to Frank Martin and has won a number of championships including the WBA and WBC International lightweight championships.

Check out the official Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan poster below:

Stevenson vs. Harutyunyan official poster [Image courtesy: @trboxing - X]

