Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda will square off for the WBC lightweight belt on July 12 in New York City. Both fighters boast undefeated records and are expected to walk away with significant paydays.

Stevenson has emerged as a household name in boxing in recent years. According to a report by ESPN, he made $1.7 million for his win over Jamel Herring and reportedly earned between $3 and $4 million when he captured the WBC title against Edwin De Los Santos.

His guaranteed purse for his most recent fight against Josh Padley was over $2.2 million. Given his drawing power and undefeated record, Stevenson’s payout for the Zepeda fight could match or surpass those numbers, especially with a percentage of pay-per-view revenue included.

Zepeda is less established but undefeated with a record of 33 wins and 27 knockouts. His guaranteed purse, according to Marca, against Joseph Diaz was $300,000, with bonuses potentially pushing that closer to half a million. For a world title bout against a name like Stevenson, his purse is likely to be his career highest to date.

Both fighters also stand to benefit from DAZN’s pay-per-view model. While the exact payout split remains under WBC discussion, Stevenson’s team has pushed for a higher cut, arguing from his champion status and resume.

Eddie Hearn eyes Gervonta Davis fight for Shakur Stevenson after William Zepeda clash

Eddie Hearn believes Shakur Stevenson is closing in on a blockbuster showdown with Gervonta Davis, but first, he must handle business against William Zepeda on July 12. Stevenson puts his WBC lightweight title on the line in New York, while Davis rematches Lamont Roach Jr. on August 16.

Both fighters are undefeated and hold world titles, making a unification bout an exciting prospect. If Stevenson beats Zepeda and Davis gets past Roach, the path will be clear for one of the biggest lightweight fights in recent memory.

Speaking about the potential clash in a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Hearn said:

“I think [Shakur is] going to want to have those big fights. Gervonta Davis against Shakur is another tremendous fight. One of the best in the sport. Let’s get next Saturday dealt with [and] won, and that will be the crowning moment for Shakur Stevenson.”

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (8:30):

