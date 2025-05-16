Shakur Stevenson warns Gervonta Davis against fighting Jake Paul before facing him first, issues bold callout

Shakur Stevenson fired shots at Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis ahead of his fight against William Zepeda. When asked about the swirling rumors of a Davis vs. Paul fight, Stevenson didn’t flinch and offered a brutally honest take.

He called it a move that insults boxing. He believes that if 'Tank' picks Paul over a real contender like him, it’s proof Davis is dodging greatness. Speaking in an interview with IFN, Stevenson said:

"Man, Tank [is] disrespectful to the sport if he chose [fighting Jake Paul] over fighting with me. I'm the best fighter in the sport. I've been telling them that. He called cap on it. So if he called cap, and he wanna say I'm not who I say I am, come prove it, brotha."

Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments below:

Davis has a rematch locked in against Lamont Roach this June. Their first bout ended in chaos after Davis took a knee in the ninth without it being ruled a knockdown. The fight was scored a majority draw, leaving fans and analysts debating the outcome.

Stevenson, one of the few who had warned about Roach’s skill before the first fight, believes Davis is taking a serious risk stepping back in. Paul, meanwhile, claims a fight with Davis was nearly signed before the Roach rematch got in the way. Now, his focus has shifted to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., with their bout booked for June 28 in California.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. previews an "interesting" clash against Jake Paul

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returns to the spotlight on June 28 against Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

With 62 pro fights under his belt, Chavez believes Paul is stepping into unfamiliar territory. Paul enters the bout as a heavy favorite, but critics question his resume. Previewing the clash at the pre-fight press conference, he said:

“Jake is crazy. I think he’s overrated. He hasn’t fought anybody in his life. He’s never fought anybody like me. Mike Tyson wasn’t even a fighter. He doesn’t know what he’s going to see or what to expect because he’s never seen it before. In boxing, you learn step by step, and he’s missing many.” [H/t: Ring Magazine]

