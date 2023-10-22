“Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it?” - Tyson Fury details step-by-step knockout plan for Francis Ngannou in face-to-face interview

Tyson Fury detailed what he plans to do in his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou.

On Oct. 28, Fury and Ngannou will compete in a 10-round professional boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The matchup has received backlash, as most people believe ‘The Gypsy King’ will dominate the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, others aren’t happy that Fury allegedly disrespected Ngannou by signing a contract to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight boxing world title in December or early 2024.

Nonetheless, ‘The Gypsy King’ must prevent a historic upset against Ngannou before focusing on Usyk. Earlier this week, the heavyweight superstars from different sports came face to face for an interview with TNT Sports:

During their conversation, Tyson Fury voiced his confidence by detailing what he plans to do against ‘The Predator':

“Shall I tell you how I’m going to do it? Got on the front foot, high arms, siccing him with a punishing jab, 19, 20 stone in the face — boom, boom, boom — bust him up, swell his eyes out, and then feint, slip, bang. KO. On the front foot, not running away. On the front foot, hand [guarding my] eye, let him hit the shoulder, slip, slip, bang, slip, slip, bang — down in a heap. Listen, no one can take my power. Nobody. These heavyweights don’t have a chance.”

Tyson Fury continued:

“You better believe it. I’m going to come out, nice, stiff, snappy jab — bang. Doubling up, maybe even tripling it — bang. Bang, bang, bang. Jab, slip, slip, slip, body shot, uppercut, jab, jab, feint — bang, right hand. Game over.” - Quote provided by MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou reiterates that anything is possible against Tyson Fury

Although his chances aren’t high, Francis Ngannou has maintained a calm and confident demeanor heading into his fight against Tyson Fury.

During the same face-to-face interview, Ngannou had this to say about why he shouldn’t be underestimated on Oct. 28:

“I really believe that everything is possible, and let me tell you something. From where I came from, everything that I have done, nobody believed in me. They thought I was a fool. The moment that I went to do boxing for the first time, I was 22 years old and people thought I was crazy. If I wasn’t big and scary, even my family would’ve put me in a psychiatric hospital because they thought I was losing my sense.” - Quote provided by MMA Fighting

It’s difficult to determine what can be expected from Francis Ngannou in his upcoming fight. The UFC heavyweight champion hasn’t fought since January 2022, when he defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

With that said, ‘The Predator’ has the power and discipline to potentially pull off one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history.