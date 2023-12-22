Conor McGregor is again in a state of discontentment about how he sees things going in his home country.

The Ireland native did not seem to hold a favorable viewpoint of his nation's president, Michael D. Higgins, amid how he perceives the current climate in the country.

The former dual division UFC champion retweeted a video that showed eight individuals jumping out of a truck. Reposting the video on X, @CilComLFC, said in the caption:

"Eight illegals have jumped out of a truck in Ashbourne, Ireland and fled the scene. This is the reality of the Irish Government’s “rules-based immigration system”.

Meanwhile, reacting to the post, McGregor said:

"Incredibly safe, sound and secure systems we have in place in Ireland. Nothing at all to be worried about. Two different groups of migrants up on murder charges currently. One a Roma family from Slovakia based here 10 years, the other an Algerian man based here 20. None with the ability to speak the language. All with passports."

"All the while the state is being sued for failing to house an other group that arrived here to no accommodation.... Shame on you President Higgins also. Your address yesterday was nothing of nothing to do with Ireland. Amidst all of what is going on here and the worry we are in as a nation, you instead give your thoughts on the Middle East and on climate change."

Conor McGregor and the uncertainty surrounding his UFC return

Conor McGregor has not competed in the UFC since the summer of 2021, and we're still not entirely sure when he'll return.

With the nature of how his leg snapped in competition during his rubber match with Dustin Poirier, it definitely made sense that 'Notorious' remained out of action for a while.

However, there was a season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring Conor McGregor as a coach, and that fight has still not transpired. The 35-year-old coached TUF opposite Michael Chandler, who is still supposed to be McGregor's next dance partner.

The former Bellator lightweight champ and UFC lightweight title challenger is just as uncertain of McGregor's return to the cage as the rest of us. But he seems content to wait things out for the biggest money fight in the sport's history.