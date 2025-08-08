  • home icon
  • Shamil Gasanov blasts Tang Kai for weak featherweight title reign: “I don't consider Tang Kai a champion”

Shamil Gasanov blasts Tang Kai for weak featherweight title reign: “I don't consider Tang Kai a champion”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:10 GMT
Shamil Gasanov (L) and Tang Kai (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Russian destroyer Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai following his victory at ONE Fight Night 34.

The third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender aimed his crosshairs towards the Chinese star after avenging his only career loss to Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon last week at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

When the topic shifted to the current state of the 155-pound division, Gasanov unleashed a scathing assessment of its ruler, Tang Kai.

Speaking through a translator to Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, 'The Cobra' unleashed some venomous words:

"I don't consider Tang Kai a champion. He can just go home and rest. Yeah, Tang Kai is definitely not seen as a champion in our eyes here. And he's looking forward to the fight with Ibragim and Akbar, but he thinks Akbar would do better."
Shamil Gasanov's harsh remarks come after Tang Kai's lackluster performance at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

The Chinese fighter got dominated by Akbar Abdullaev over five brutal rounds, but retained his belt only because the challenger missed weight and was ineligible for the title.

Suffice it to say, the Dagestan-bred fighter clearly doesn't view Tang Kai's reign with much respect.

Watch Nick Atkin's full ONE Fight 34 post-event interviews:

Shamil Gasanov shares admiration for rival Garry Tonon

Contrary to his fiery comments about Tang Kai, Shamil Gasanov struck a different tone when discussing his relationship with Tonon after their intense rematch.

The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative explained that there’s no animosity between him and the American submission specialist, despite their heated rivalry inside the Circle.

"To be honest, I wouldn't say that we're really big rivals or at war or anything. We have a lot of respect for each other. Our team, our coaches have a lot of respect for each other, too," Shamil Gasanov told ONE.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 34 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

