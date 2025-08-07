  • home icon
  • Shamil Gasanov eyes Shinya Aoki showdown and spot on ONE 173: "I want a grappling match with the legend"

Shamil Gasanov eyes Shinya Aoki showdown and spot on ONE 173: "I want a grappling match with the legend"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 07, 2025 11:41 GMT
(From left) Shamil Gasanov and Shinya Aoki. [Images courtesy from ONE Championship]
Shamil Gasanov has set his sights on a dream grappling showdown with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, expressing his desire to face the submission specialist at lightweight.

The 29-year-old Russian grappler is eager to test his skills against one of mixed martial arts' most decorated submission artists, potentially at the upcoming ONE 173 event in Tokyo.

"I want a grappling match with the legend. 77 kilograms, Shinya. Let's go, brother. I come to Japan," Shamil Gasanov told Nick Atkin during a post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 34 last week.
The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative's callout of the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion shows his confidence in his ground game following his recent unanimous decision victory over Garry Tonon.

Gasanov, the No.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender, controlled the American fighter across all departments on his way to a redemption win to level his series with Tonon.

It appears that it has also given him the confidence to lock horns with 'Tobikan Judan' in his hometown – a fight that should be an instant classic given both athletes' proficiency on the canvas.

Gasanov's current five-fight winning streak and 18-1 record position him as a legitimate threat to any grappler in the promotion, including submission specialists of Aoki's caliber, who boasts a 49-11 MMA record with 32 submission victories.

Watch his interview with Atkin here:

Shamil Gasanov says he and Tonon will be 'uncomfortable fighters' for featherweight king Tang Kai

Should a dream fight against Aoki not materialize, Shamil Gasanov's eyes will undoubtedly be locked on Tang Kai's ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Leading up to his rematch with Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34, the Russian warrior declared that both he and Tonon have what it takes to unseat the Chinese megastar from his throne.

"Me and Garry Tonon are two of the most uncomfortable fighters for Tang Kai. Because we are skilled, especially in all areas, I am confident both me and Garry can finish him," he told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.
