Shamil Gasanov planning all-out assault on Garry Tonon: "I will use all my skills to win this fight"

The Russian fighter, Shamil Gasanov, is planning to leave nothing in reserve when he faces Garry Tonon in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1.The 29-year-old Dagestani grappling sensation is determined to showcase his complete arsenal against the American submission specialist as he seeks redemption for their previous encounter at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023. While speaking with Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview, Gasanov said:&quot;I will use all my skills to win this fight. Everything I have, be it wrestling or boxing. We will show everything.&quot; The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete seem ready to employ whatever tactics nare ecessary to overcome Tonon's world-class grappling skills inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.His willingness to utilize both his wrestling background and striking abilities indicates developing a multifaceted game plan for their featherweight MMA rematch.That said, it'll be far from easy for the talented Dagestani fighter as Tonon, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, has constantly troubled many opponents throughout his ONE Championship tenure.Should he walk the talk, though, to showcase all aspects of his game, fans can expect an action-packed encounter between two seasoned veterans with near-similar strengths.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, August 1.Shamil Gasanov admits Tonon defeat didn't leave a bitter taste in his mouthDespite seeing his undefeated professional record come to an end at the hands of the American ground game wizard, Shamil Gasanov revealed—in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA—that he wasn't undone by that stunning loss.The 29-year-old continued by saying:&quot;That defeat to Garry Tonon didn't affect my confidence much. I have competed a lot in amateur sports. I have had many victories and losses. And after each outcome, I returned to the gym and continued to train&quot;He further added:&quot;Always staying sharp. I am hungry to compete with the best in the world, and this thirst brings me back to the gym.&quot;Could he secure redemption against 'The Lion Killer' when they tango at ONE Fight Night 34? Let us know below!