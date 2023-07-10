Shamil Gasanov reveals his training partners in preparation for Garry Tonon

Shamil Gasanov has an all-star cast of training partners to help him prepare for a high-stakes clash with submission grappling icon ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon.

‘The Cobra’ will look to keep his impressive undefeated record intact against the toughest test of his career thus far. To help him prepare for the challenge that Garry Tonon poses, Gasanov has enlisted an assortment of top-tier training partners, as detailed during a recent interview with ONE Championship.

“Among them are Daniel Donchenko, Gergi Shahruramazanov, Nadir Aliev, and Ben Royel [formerly fought in ONE] who assist me with grappling,” Gasanov said. “Abu Muslim Alikhanov, who has also fought in ONE, serves as my sparring partner.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship makes a STATEMENT in his ONE debut by choking out Kim Jae Woong!



#ONEonPrimeVideo3 #ONEChampionship

Watch live on @primevideo amazon.com/OOPV3

Unbeaten Shamil Gasanov makes a STATEMENT in his ONE debut by choking out Kim Jae Woong!

Shamil Gasanov has amassed an impressive 13-0 record thus far, including a stellar first-round submission against the No. 2 ranked featherweight contender, Kim Jae Woong. The victory immediately thrusted The Cobra’ into the division’s top five and Gasanov believes a win over Garry Tonon on Friday night will put him in pole position for his first ONE world title opportunity.

‘The Lion Killer’ has every intention of stopping Gasanov’s hype train in its tracks as he hopes to claw his way back to another featherweight title fight. Scoring six straight wins inside the circle, Tonon earned a shot at ONE gold against Thanh Le in March 2022.

More than a year later, Tonon is ready for another title fight. But he’ll need to get through one of Russian brightest prospects first.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA Can a victory against Garry Tonon open the door to "The Cobra's" championship dreams?



Conquer now, clash with the king later! Shamil Gasanov eyes a future showdown with ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai. Can a victory against Garry Tonon open the door to "The Cobra's" championship dreams?

