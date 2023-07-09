Battle-tested Shamil Gasanov credits vast MMA experience for helping him thrive in ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov believes the tests he endured on the unforgiving Russian regional circuit prepared him to compete on ONE Championship’s global stage.

‘The Cobra’ amassed an impressive 12-0 record prior to his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. Gasanov made it 13-straight with an impressive first-round submission over Kim Jae Woong. On July 14, Gasanov will make his highly anticipated sophomore appearance as he heads to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Before continuing his climb up the ranks of the featherweight division, Shamil Gasanov spoke to ONE about the tough competition he faced in the highly competitive Russian regional scene and how the experience has helped him to become one of the brightest prospects in the world.

“Going through these challenges gave me the experience I needed to compete on the big international stage,” Gasanov said.

Standing in Shamil Gasanov’s way of his 14th career victory will be submission grappling superstar Garry Tonon. ‘The Lion Killer’ will be hunting for his eighth win inside the Circle as he aims to get another crack at the ONE featherweight world championship. Winning six straight, Tonon earned the opportunity to challenge then-champion Thanh Lee in March 2022.

Garry Tonon came up short in his lone title bid but a first-round submission over Johnny Nunez in his last outing has him on the cusp of earning another shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

