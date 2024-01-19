Shamil Gasanov says age could play a factor in featherweight MMA title unification bout between Thanh Le and Tang Kai

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has a vested interest in a massive showdown this March between ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai and interim titleholder Thanh Le.

Tang and Le attempt to unify the ONE Championship featherweight MMA belt at ONE 166: Qatar when the promotion makes its historic return to the Middle East at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1.

The winner will become the undisputed king of the division, and Gasanov is looking to position himself to face whoever comes out on top.

In a recent interview following his latest fight, ‘The Cobra’ shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tang vs. Le showdown.

The 28-year-old Russian superstar stated:

“Both of them, they're really good experienced fighters. Both of them are strong. But at the same time, Thanh Le, he's not that young anymore. And we're gonna see what he has in him. Tang Kai is good. Thanh Le is good. But there's just this age thing. But, you know, we are gonna see how it goes.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 166: Qatar via Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your location, check out ONE Championship’s official website.

‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov strengthens case for world title shot

Already the no.4-ranked featherweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov recently returned to the winner’s circle with a spectacular performance against dangerous South Korean opponent ‘Spider’ Oh Ho Taek.

Gasanov and Oh locked horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video a week ago. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, January 13.

‘The Cobra’ took home a clear-cut unanimous decision after three rounds of action.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.