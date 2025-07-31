Shamil Gasanov says excellence was expected of him in local community: "You can't hide in the village"

Shamil Gasanov credits his small-town upbringing in Dagestan for instilling the discipline that has carried him to the brink of world championship glory.The 29-year-old Russian grappler grew up in a remote mountain village where community accountability played a crucial role in shaping his work ethic and commitment to excellence.&quot;As for training, you can't hide in the village. If you missed your 5 p.m. training, everyone knew about it. I went as a matter of principle, even if I was ill, so that the neighbors would not ask me why I was absent,&quot; Shamil Gasanov told ONE Championship.The third-ranked featherweight MMA contender's early experiences in his tight-knit Dagestani community created an environment where athletic dedication was non-negotiable.His upbringing forced him to maintain consistency even when facing illness or other challenges, knowing that any absence would be noticed and questioned by watchful neighbors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShamil Gasanov ready to use lessons of the past to charge him to another massive win at ONE Fight Night 34Though it was taxing at times, this community-driven accountability system helped forge the mental toughness that has characterized Shamil Gasanov's professional career, where he's compiled a 17-1 record with victories over elite competition.The pressure to represent his village with pride motivated him to pursue greatness beyond the regional level, eventually leading him to ONE Championship where he's established himself among the upper echelons of the loaded featherweight MMA division.His path from Dagestan to championship contention demonstrates how early lessons in discipline and community expectations can shape a fighter's entire career trajectory.Now Gasanov prepares for his rematch with Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34, carrying the same principled approach that made missing training unthinkable in his formative years.The complete ONE Fight Night 34 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, Aug. 1. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post