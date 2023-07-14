Shamil Gasanov wants Tang Kai or interim title shot if he beats Garry Tonon

Rising Russian mixed martial arts contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov has grand designs on a world title run in ONE Championship, and it all starts this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov.

The 27-year-old out of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket is after the coveted 26-pound golden belt, and he is willing to face off against anyone in order to achieve his dreams.

That being said, Gasanov has his sights set on reigning ONE featherweight world champion, fellow Tiger Muay Thai fighter, Tang Kai of China. But if the hard-hitting Chinese stalwart isn’t ready, Gasanov says he doesn’t mind taking on another challenger for an interim title.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Gasanov talked about his world title aspirations.

‘The Cobra’ said:

“I must get a title fight. But if for some reason Tang Kai is not ready, I would love to have a [interim] world title fight with any fighter.”

Of course, that is all for naught if Gasanov is unable to get past his next opponent.

No.5-ranked featherweight contender ‘The Cobra’ Shamil Gasanov is set to face former ONE featherweight world title challenger and current no.2-ranked ‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

