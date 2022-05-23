MMA fighter Shane Manley shot in abdomen while working at bar

Shane Manley suffered a gunshot to the abdomen while breaking up a fight at a bar in Syracuse.

Minutes before the Orange Crate Brewing Company in Syracuse, NY closed for the night, a gunshot was heard from inside the establishment. Professional mixed martial artist Shane Manley was the bouncer that night and was attempting to break up a fight between two men. When he intervened in the altercation that took place at the small entrance of the brewery, he suffered a punch to the back of the head. Moments later, he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his stomach. When he looked down, he noticed blood and realized what had happened.

Below is the unfortunate news being reported by TBE Boxing on Twitter:

TBE BOXING @tbeboxing105 Shane Manley, pro MMA fighter, shot in stomach at Orange Crate Brewing Company tbecombatsports.com/2022/05/17/sha… Shane Manley, pro MMA fighter, shot in stomach at Orange Crate Brewing Company tbecombatsports.com/2022/05/17/sha…

According to Syracuse.com, a news outlet by Advance Media New York, Manley explained:

“Honestly, I thought I got hit with something,” he said, “then once I saw the blood, I knew I had been shot and I kind of went into shock.”

Customers fled the bar, as did the two men who were fighting. A co-worker stayed with Manley and applied pressure to his wound until the ambulance arrived. The 33-year-old was rushed to Upstate University Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is still in recovery. He hopes to be removed from the hospital next week.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help him with the cost of medical bills and monetary loss from being out of work.

More on Shane Manley

Shane 'Super' Manley has competed in mixed martial arts since 2010. He fought in multiple promotions, including the Cage Titans Fighting Championships and Bellator. As an amateur, he only lost his debut but won his next three bouts victories.

His professional MMA career took off in 2012 and has seen its ups and downs.The featherweight's fight record currently sits at a balanced five victories and five defeats and the biggest name he encountered thus far is the UFC's Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt.

'Super' was supposed to fight Don 'Shameless' Shainis in April, but that fight was canceled.

Below is a tweet from Cage Titans announcing the event:

Before the incident, Shane Manley spent most of his time practicing jiu-jitsu, training underpriveleged youth in his community, and working in security at Upstate University Hospital and the Orange Crate Brewing Company. Before the tragic shooting, he was planning to fight again in July.

Edited by Genci Papraniku