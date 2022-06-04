"It's almost like they're upset" - When Shannon Bream said fans were disappointed that Joe Rogan quickly recovered from COVID-19

American journalist Shannon Bream expressed her disappointment last year at various media outlets and fans' reactions to Joe Rogan's brush with Covid-19 last year. She said on Fox News:

"I think the fact that he used all these different things which different doctors need to advise you on your own situation, and that he's back so quickly, it’s almost like they’re upset. Like, they’re disappointed that he recovered so well, so quickly"

Watch Shannon Bream's interview below:

Last year, Joe Rogan came under the cross-hairs of various news outlets, including CNN. This was due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations and for using non-FDA approved ivermectin (an anti-parasitic drug) to treat himself for covid.

Rogan Clarifies his Vaccine Comments on the JRE podcast:

Story continues below ad

During her discussion with news anchor Greg Gutfeld about this, Bream said:

"Listen, I'm not surprised. I almost think, because he’s been pushing back and asking questions and wanting more details and data behind the CDC and FDA stuff. I almost feel like people get a little gleeful, like, 'Did you hear Joe Rogan has Covid?"

Gutfeld agreed with Bream, stating that it was almost as if people were upset at Rogan for not having paid his penance and recovering so quickly.

Variety @Variety Joe Rogan Clarifies Controversial Comments About COVID Vaccines variety.com/2021/digital/n… Joe Rogan Clarifies Controversial Comments About COVID Vaccines variety.com/2021/digital/n…

Story continues below ad

Fox across America host Jimmy Failla too gave his two cents on the situation. He stated that the comedian was not far off when he said that vaccination efforts should focus on the demographic who was most at risk.

According to Rogan, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions were the only sections who direly needed the vaccine and not the young and healthy.

Joe Rogan faces backlash from doctors due to his Covid-19 remarks

Last year, Joe Rogan hosted Dr. Robert Malone on his podcast. Once the episode aired, Rogan faced severe backlash from various medical professionals. This was due to some of the remarks made by the duo regarding covid-19 vaccination and treatments.

On the podcast, Dr. Malone opined that it was a "mass formation psychosis" that was the factor that made people believe in the Covid-19 vaccines.

Story continues below ad

Malone's Twitter account had been banned earlier owing to his comments on the Pfizer vaccine.

Prashant Bhushan @pbhushan1 Dr Robert Malone the inventor of the mRna vaccines tweeted a video explaining from the data about the harms from the Pfizer vaccine, & the problems with its clinical trials. For this @Twitter suspended his account! This is the level of censorship on twitter! Just Vax propaganda Dr Robert Malone the inventor of the mRna vaccines tweeted a video explaining from the data about the harms from the Pfizer vaccine, & the problems with its clinical trials. For this @Twitter suspended his account! This is the level of censorship on twitter! Just Vax propaganda https://t.co/WsCozsbfQT

The doctor was also of the view that hospitals are financially incentivized to falsely diagnose Covid deaths. He also expressed concerns about the Biden administration concealing the effectiveness of ivermectin as a possible treatment alternative for Covid.

Graham Walker, MD @grahamwalker



Rogan says he's interested in "finding out what the truth is."



I'm not so sure. Long review/thread: 🧵 I'm an ER doctor and Spotify subscriber. I listened to Rogan talk with Dr. Robert Malone for 3 hours to hear the controversy myself, and also watched Rogan's IG response.Rogan says he's interested in "finding out what the truth is."I'm not so sure. Long review/thread: 🧵 I'm an ER doctor and Spotify subscriber. I listened to Rogan talk with Dr. Robert Malone for 3 hours to hear the controversy myself, and also watched Rogan's IG response.Rogan says he's interested in "finding out what the truth is."I'm not so sure. Long review/thread: 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/uoKDROkHEg

A group of 270 medical professionals responded to the podcast episode by sending an open letter to Spotify, the platform where the podcast is aired. They asked Spotify to take necessary action against such misinformation being spread through the music streaming service.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far