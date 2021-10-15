What did Joe Rogan take to recover from Covid?

Joe Rogan was on the receiving end of heavy media criticism after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. While his dismissive attitude towards the vaccine was one of the reasons behind that, he also drew flak for the medicines he used to recover from the fatal virus.

Rogan was criticized particularly for his use of ivermectin, which hasn't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning medicine and is mostly viewed as an anti-parasitic drug.

The famous podcast host also used monoclonal antibodies. The FDA and other health department agencies around the world recognize monoclonal antibodies as an effective therapy to treat COVID-19.

Azithromycin, also known as Z-Pak, is an antibiotic primarily used to treat bacterial infections. In May last year, the National Institutes of Health had begun clinical trials of Z-Pak on COVID-19 patients. Rogan, on Instagram, revealed that he used Z-Pak to treat the virus.

Rogan also resorted to the usage of prednisone, which is a type of steroid mainly used by individuals suffering with asthma, arthritis, blood disorders, skin diseases, etc.

The 54-year-old comedian received nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) drips as well. According to the Springfield Wellness Center, a Harvard research team concluded that NAD helps to boost the immune system of senior citizens against COVID-19.

Joe Rogan said he took the aforementioned medicines for a total of three days.

Joe Rogan slams CNN for calling ivermectin a "horse dewormer"

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent at CNN, was Joe Rogan's latest guest on his podcast. The UFC commentator claimed ivermectin isn't a horse dewormer, as suggested by CNN, and asked Gupta why the news network he works for was "lying."

"Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that has been given out to billions and billions of people? A drug that the inventors won a Nobel Prize in 2015, a drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro. You know that, right? Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer?"

Catch the interaction below:

The FDA has approved ivermectin to treat parasitic infections in humans. However, it is yet to receive a nod for Covid treatment.

