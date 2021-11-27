Shannon Briggs reveals Triller Triad Combat is paying more than boxing and MMA

For the upcoming Triller Triad Combat event, Shannon Briggs is serving as the team captain for all the boxers competing. Meanwhile, former UFC champion Rampage Jackson is handling duties for the MMA fighters.

Briggs, a former boxing world champion, has now revealed that Triad Combat is paying its fighters more than boxing and MMA. During an interview with The Schmo, he said:

"You know money talks but I'm looking forward to it. This is what I'm here for. Triad Combat is a great platform. They are paying more than boxing and they are paying more than MMA. All the MMA fighters and all the boxers out there around the world, if you are looking for a fight, it's like a triangle, it's like a slice of pizza. So get ready. You don't have to fight for this money, though, but it's real."

The Triller Triad Combat event will be headlined by two-time boxing world title challenger Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, the UFC legend confirmed that his fight at Triller Triad Combat will be the biggest purse of his entire career.

“The second Brock [Lesnar] fight was close, but that was the second biggest of my career. But no, this one [is the biggest]. In fact, if I hit my bonuses and I win, I’m basically touching on seven figures. And I’ve never been within a couple hundred grand of that in the MMA world... It’s a testament to what Triller is doing, pushing the paydays and sharing the income. I realized this a couple of years ago and this was kind of bittersweet for me. I looked at some of the pay-per-view buys that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury sold and what they took home for paydays. Brock and I sold more pay-per-views and I didn’t take home nowhere near as much as either one of them. Brock and I combined didn’t take home 10 percent of what they got.”

Shannon Briggs gets into a physical altercation with Rampage Jackson

A number of fighters competing on Saturday night got physical during the staredowns, including in the face-off between Derek Campos and Brian Vera.

The pair got into an all-out brawl on stage. The incident also led to a physical altercation between Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson when they jumped in to diffuse the situation.

While Shannon Briggs and Rampage Jackson may be serving as captains for their respective teams, there is speculation that the two former champions could be involved in a potential boxing match in the near future.

