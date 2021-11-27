What is the start time for Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir (November 27, 2021)?

At Triller Triad Combat, boxing veteran Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir are set to do battle in a unique mixed-rules heavyweight clash. The fight will headline Triller's latest combat sports event.

All fights on the unique card will feature MMA fighters taking on boxers in mixed-rules matchups. The Triller Triad Combat event will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The card also features a matchup between former UFC welterweight Mike Perry and Michael Seals.

Given below are the US and UK start timings for the main card of Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir:

The main card is set to get underway at 8pm ET on November 27 in the United States and at 1am GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom.

The main event is expected to commence sometime around 11pm ET on November 27 in the United States and 4am GMT on November 28 in the UK (Note - Main event timings are subject to change depending on the length of other fights on the card).

A look at the unique set of rules for all fights on the Triller Triad Combat: Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir card

In a pure boxing match, Pulev would definitely hold the edge over Mir but the rules for this fight are vastly different. In their heavyweight clash at Triller Triad Combat, Mir and Pulev are only allowed to strike with their hands but they will be wearing MMA gloves instead of boxing gloves.

In another interesting twist to the fight, both Pulev and Mir can continue fighting in the clinch. In boxing, when both fighters are in a clinch, the referee usually steps in and separates them but that won't be the case at the Triller Triad Combat event this weekend.

