"To make enough money to last him for the rest of his life" - Shannon Briggs says why Mike Tyson should take the fight against Logan Paul

Shannon Briggs has explained why he believes Mike Tyson should accept a fight against Logan Paul.

While Shannon Briggs may be busy starting up a feud with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, nobody has heard from Mike Tyson in a while. Many seemed to enjoy his battle with Roy Jones Jr. in their exhibition bout, with that performance raising an important question - will he ever fight again?

Overtime @overtime Mike Tyson is 55 but will still KNOCK YOU OUT 😴 (via @MikeTyson Mike Tyson is 55 but will still KNOCK YOU OUT 😴 (via @MikeTyson) https://t.co/LRTDyVZymo

Shannon Briggs, a man who has become embedded in the celebrity/YouTube boxing scene, has given his thoughts on rumors suggesting that Mike Tyson could lock horns with Logan Paul.

“He’s amazing in the gym [Logan] so I think he’s gonna try his best.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Mike Tyson, and for him [Logan Paul]. Mike has had a tough life, made money, lost money, made money, now he has the opportunity to make enough money to last him for the rest of his life and set his family’s family's up.”

So while Shannon Briggs may have his hands full with 'Rampage', there’s still some uncertainty regarding Mike Tyson and where he goes from here. He’s still training hard in the gym, but preparing for an actual bout is an entirely different ball game.

Watch Shannon Briggs' interview with The Schmo below:

When was Mike Tyson's last pro fight?

The last professional boxing match that Mike Tyson took part in saw him collide with Kevin McBride in June 2005. McBride was able to secure the win after Tyson failed to answer the bell in the seventh round, serving as a TKO defeat to take his overall pro record to 50-6 (2).

While he does seem to still be in unbelievable shape, boxing purists aren’t big fans of seeing Mike Tyson competing given everything he’s been through in his life and career. From knockout defeats to personal setbacks and time in prison, the great Mike Tyson has had his fair share of ups and downs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, it’s all about seeing just how much money can be generated from making this fight happen, as this tends to be the driving factor behind these fights continually being booked.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by David Andrew