Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov reveals his "new dream" in the UFC, previews path to victory against Michael Page: “Tamed by the pirate” 

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. The middleweight competitor is slated to take on Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC Fight Night 250 in its co-main event. As the pair is days away from their showdown, Magomedov reflected on his "new dream" in the company while sharing his views on securing a victory over Page.

The 30-year-old Dagestani fighter joined the UFC in 2023 and is currently on a four-fight win streak. Coming off an impressive KO victory over Armen Petrosyan, 'Bullet' discussed his new plans in the company.

"Once had a dream to at least fight one time in the UFC, and this is my fifth time, so now the goal is to get my fifth victory and then now I have a new dream. The dream is to have 10 fights in UFC, 10 victories in UFC."

Magomedov further reflected on his keys to victory over 'Venom':

"Not very comfortable to try and find a key to victory to somebody who is so uncomfortable, but my style is not any better either. I think he's gonna be the one who's gonna have an issue. I'm the pirate, I'm gonna be inside, I'm gonna train him. With every punch, he's gonna learn to figure out a way that he's been tamed by the pirate."

Watch Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov's views on his career in the UFC and Michael 'Venom' Page below:

When Bo Nickal termed a Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov "not a tough fight" for him

Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov knocked out Armen Petrosyan with vicious spinning back fists at UFC 308. The finish evoked praise from fans and fighters alike. Bo Nickal also shared his opinion on the move.

He was all praise for Magomedov's performance against Petrosyan but claimed to beat 'Shara Bullet' if the duo faced each other. In a video posted on Nickal's YouTube channel, he highlighted the style variation between the pair which, according to him, was easy to handle.

"I would like to fight him, but it’s not a tough fight, and I would have to go to Abu Dhabi. I would have to go to Saudi, which, I would do it, but I think it’s not a tough fight. And also, the UFC probably doesn’t want that right now. Maybe they would. Maybe they don’t give a crap. Go over to Saudi, make a quick check, 90 seconds, call it a day, fly back.”

Watch Bo Nickal's comments on Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov below (34:08):

