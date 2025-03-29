Shara Magomedov confesses about only Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev outcome that would make him "happy"

Shara Magomedov shared his thoughts on the likely next middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, stating that the only outcome that would truly satisfy him is Chimaev dethroning du Plessis.

Championship Rounds posted on X that Magomedov, in an interview with Sport24, expressed disbelief over how the South African champion managed to win the title in the first place.

Magomedov also expressed confidence in Chimaev’s ability, believing the undefeated fighter has what it takes to become champion. He asserted that a victory for ‘Borz’ would bring him great satisfaction.

"I will be very happy if du Plessis loses his belt. I don't understand how he managed to get this belt… Chimaev has the data to defeat Dricus. I hope that nothing will stop him from coming out in the best shape and demonstrating his level. Maybe it's stupid to say, but du Plessis seems to be lucky."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

In his recent outing, ‘Stillknocks' defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in a rematch at UFC 312 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, last month. From the start, the reigning champion applied pressure, dominated the fight, and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Chimaev delivered a spectacular performance at UFC 308, securing a first-round submission victory against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. This win cemented him as the next in line for the title, and at some point this year, his fight with Du Plessis is expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, Magomedov faced Michael Page in his last outing in February this year and suffered the first defeat of his career.

Shara Magomedov admits he always bets against Dricus du Plessis

In an interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Shara Magomedov revealed that he always bets against Dricus du Plessis in the fight and is astonished by the fact that the middleweight kingpin manages to secure victory. He stated:

“I always thought that his [du Plessis’] opponent would win all the fights in the UFC. Du Plessis, for the last five fights, I always bet on his opponent. But he will somehow win. I am constantly surprised by this and somehow. I don’t know, somehow he manages to do that there in the fight. Somehow he will find something there. Somehow it will work out… Of course, Chimaev seems like he should win… but in reality, du Plessis is like that."

Check out Shara Magomedov’s comments here:

