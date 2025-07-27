  • home icon
  • Shara Magomedov hospitalized in Abu Dhabi after nose surgery post-UFC fight

Shara Magomedov hospitalized in Abu Dhabi after nose surgery post-UFC fight

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 27, 2025 17:00 GMT
Shara Magomedov undergoes nose surgery following UFC Abu Dhabi. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Shara Magomedov undergoes nose surgery following UFC Abu Dhabi. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Shara Magomedov stepped into the octagon for his second fight of 2025 at UFC Abu Dhabi, facing a tough opponent in Marc-Andre Barriault. Following the fight, it was reported that Magomedov underwent a nose surgery.

The three-round bout between 'Bullet' and Barriault turned into a striking battle, with both fighters showcasing their skills and leaving the octagon bloodied. Although Magomedov won the fight by unanimous decision, but had to undergo surgery afterward.

According to the combat sports outlet Red Corner MMA, the Russian fighter is currently hospitalized in Abu Dhabi. Captioning the post, the outlet wrote:

"Shara Magomedov remains in hospital in Abu Dhabi following a nose operation he had after his fight with Marc-André Barriault. According to our information, [Sharabutdin] will remain in hospital for 1 or 2 additional days before he will be cleared to leave."
Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Henry Cejudo showered praises on Shara Magomedov's UFC Abu Dhabi performance

Shara Magomedov was coming off a loss to Michael 'Venom' Page before clashing against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi. Although Barriault presented challenges for Magomedov in the initial rounds, his ability to bounce back earned him praise from many, including former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo.

In a post on X, Cejudo expressed his admiration for Magomedov's performance, writing:

"Shara Bullet just stole the round in the waning seconds. Wow. What a fight! #UFCAbuDhabi"
In another post, 'Triple C' labeled it the Russian fighter's "greatest performance to date".

"Shara Bullet’s greatest performance to date. Weathered the storm, found his rhythm, and exhibited highly improved takedown defense. Great fight! #UFCAbuDhabi"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Quick Links

