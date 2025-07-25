  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Shara Magomedov recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to him after Michael 'Venom' Page loss 

Shara Magomedov recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to him after Michael 'Venom' Page loss 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 25, 2025 03:13 GMT
Shara Magomedov (left) talks about advise from Cristiano Ronaldo (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Shara Magomedov (left) talks about advise from Cristiano Ronaldo (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Shara Magomedov will return to action at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend after suffering the first loss of his career in February. The Russian fighter succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in his fifth fight for the UFC.

Ad

He has since taken time off to recover from reported health issues. Ahead of that fight, Magomedov met Cristiano Ronaldo at an Al-Nassr training session.

The Russian fighter recently claimed that Ronaldo gave him personal advice following the loss. The two had a brief but meaningful exchange, and Magomedov spoke about it at the UFC Abu Dhabi pre-fight media scrum. He said:

“He just said to keep your head high and don’t get upset. He reminded me to just keep doing the work so I can come back to the winning streak.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below:

Ad

Magomedov admitted that in the past, he approached his career more for fun and entertainment. But ahead of his next appearance, he says he has shifted into a more professional mindset.

His training has been more structured and goal-oriented. He is now targeting a return to the win column and a more consistent presence in the middleweight division. He will face Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Marc-Andre Barriault admits early doubts about Shara Magomedov matchup

Marc-Andre Barriault wasn’t immediately thrilled when the UFC offered him Shara Magomedov. The offer came just days after Barriault knocked out Bruno Silva and snapped a three-fight losing streak.

Ad

That win earned him a new contract and a performance bonus. Despite the momentum, drawing an unorthodox striker like Magomedov felt like a quick turnaround.

Barriault admitted the matchup didn’t excite him at first, but he has grown more confident with time. Speaking at the pre-fight media scrum, he said:

"I'm not gonna lie, at first, I was like, 'Okay, why [did] they offer me this guy? Stylistically, I was not super excited at first, but the more I was thinking about the matchup, the fight and also all the confidence I gained after my last fight, I was like, 'Marc, you belong here, you can fight with anybody in this division.' I have what it takes to be here."
Ad

Check out Marc-Andre Barriault's comments below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications