UFC Abu Dhabi walkout songs: Tracks Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder, Shara Magomedov, Petr Yan and others have used before

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The event, which will be held at the Etihad Arena, marks the UFC’s 21st visit to the UAE’s capital. Ahead of the event, let's take a look at the walkout song choices of some of the fighters featured on the card:

Ad

UFC Abu Dhabi: Which songs have Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder walked out to?

The night will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder. Whittaker is known for walking out to 'Can’t Be Touched' by Roy Jones Jr. De Ridder, a former dual champion from ONE Championship, is riding high on the momentum wave after a win over Bo Nickal. Surprisingly, he also prefers to walk out to the same song, which will make this an interesting clash.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

UFC Abu Dhabi: Which songs have the other fighters on the card walked out to?

The co-main event sees Petr Yan face Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight showdown. Yan usually walks out to 'Stem for the Belt' by Noggano. McGhee usually walks out to 'Wartime' by Zauntee, which could also potentially be his mindset going into the clash against Yan.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Bryce Mitchell drops to bantamweight for a high-stakes clash against Said Nurmagomedov. Mitchell’s choice of 'God Had Other Plans' by Zauntee aligns with his strong faith, while Nurmagomedov’s choice of 'Dagestan' by Suleymanov connects him to the fighting spirit of his homeland.

Ad

Ad

Further down the card, Sharabutdin Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault square off in the middleweight division. Magomedov has chosen Tupac’s 'Legendary 2' as his walkout song in the past. Barriault opts to make the walk with 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton playing in the arena.

In other bouts, Nikita Krylov takes on Bogdan Guskov at light heavyweight. Guskov has walked out to 'Shook Ones Pt. II' by Mobb Deep, while Krylov’s entrance song choice is 'April' by Kino.

On the women’s strawweight card, Amanda Ribas will face Tabatha Ricci. Ribas’ previous walkout to 'Fee Ra Huri' by Omnia captures her lively energy, while Ricci’s 'Tellem That I’m Comin' by Lathan Warlick sets the perfect mood for a fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.