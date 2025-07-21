UFC Abu Dhabi walkout songs: Tracks Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder, Shara Magomedov, Petr Yan and others have used before

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The event, which will be held at the Etihad Arena, marks the UFC’s 21st visit to the UAE’s capital. Ahead of the event, let's take a look at the walkout song choices of some of the fighters featured on the card:
UFC Abu Dhabi: Which songs have Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder walked out to?
The night will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder. Whittaker is known for walking out to 'Can’t Be Touched' by Roy Jones Jr. De Ridder, a former dual champion from ONE Championship, is riding high on the momentum wave after a win over Bo Nickal. Surprisingly, he also prefers to walk out to the same song, which will make this an interesting clash.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
UFC Abu Dhabi: Which songs have the other fighters on the card walked out to?
The co-main event sees Petr Yan face Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight showdown. Yan usually walks out to 'Stem for the Belt' by Noggano. McGhee usually walks out to 'Wartime' by Zauntee, which could also potentially be his mindset going into the clash against Yan.
Bryce Mitchell drops to bantamweight for a high-stakes clash against Said Nurmagomedov. Mitchell’s choice of 'God Had Other Plans' by Zauntee aligns with his strong faith, while Nurmagomedov’s choice of 'Dagestan' by Suleymanov connects him to the fighting spirit of his homeland.
Further down the card, Sharabutdin Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault square off in the middleweight division. Magomedov has chosen Tupac’s 'Legendary 2' as his walkout song in the past. Barriault opts to make the walk with 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton playing in the arena.
In other bouts, Nikita Krylov takes on Bogdan Guskov at light heavyweight. Guskov has walked out to 'Shook Ones Pt. II' by Mobb Deep, while Krylov’s entrance song choice is 'April' by Kino.
On the women’s strawweight card, Amanda Ribas will face Tabatha Ricci. Ribas’ previous walkout to 'Fee Ra Huri' by Omnia captures her lively energy, while Ricci’s 'Tellem That I’m Comin' by Lathan Warlick sets the perfect mood for a fight.