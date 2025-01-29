Shara Magomedov reveals plans to grow car collection after UFC Saudi Arabia fight: "I want all of them, Rolls-Royce, Porsche"

UFC's rising star Shara Magomedov has shared his plans post his upcoming fight on Feb. 1. In a video uploaded a by Red Corner MMA, Magomedov can be seen hanging out with his teammates and checking out luxurious cars.

During their discussion about the cars, the 30-year-old revealed his plan of buying expensive vehicles from brands like Rolls-Royce and Porsche to increase his car collection.

The Dagstani added that after his upcoming fight, he wished to purchase a Mercedes GT car:

"I want all of them. Rolls-Ryce, Porsche... I love the old Mercedes... After every fight I'm going to expand my car collection. I will buy somethign interesting every time. After this [fight], I'm going to get a Mercedes GT."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below (4:25):

Magomedov will take on Michael Page in a three-round middleweight clash at UFC Fight Night 250. The bout will serve as the co-main event of the card, which is set to take place on Feb. 1 at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight card will be headlined by another middleweight showdown in the form of Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Shara Magomedov makes a bold claim ahead of UFC Fight Night 250

Many expect the contest between Shara Magomedov and Michael Page to stay on the feet, considering both fighters have a striking-heavy fighting style.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Shara Bullet' weighed in on the upcoming matchup and shared that he has never attempted a single takedown in his professional MMA career.

The Dagestani then boldly claimed that he would be the first one to make Page shoot for a takedown in their scrap:

"I've had 20 fights in MMA at this point and I've never went for a takedown. I watched his fights. It doesn't look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I'm going to be that person. I'm going to make 'MVP' be the first one to jump for a takedown."

Check out Shara Magomedov's comments below (6:30):

