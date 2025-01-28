Shara Magomedov's latest video with Nina-Marie Daniele has ex-UFC star make hilarious joke with Arman Tsarukyan in mind

Shara Magomedov recently collaborated with Nina-Marie Daniele for a hilarious training video ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia. Known for her viral videos that evoke both humor and criticism, Nina recently joined Magomedov during his UFC Saudi Arabia fight camp to learn his iconic double-spinning backfist, also dubbed the "Double Bullet."

Things took a chaotic turn as Magomedov accidentally landed a playful strike on the MMA content creator. The duo later also recreated a hilarious skit inspired by the Russian comedy classic The Caucasian Prisoner.

Check out the full video below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Daniele’s lighthearted approach to MMA content often wins fans over, it has also sparked backlash. Recently, she revealed receiving death threats over accusations of causing Arman Tsarukyan’s back injury, which led to his withdrawal from the UFC 311 lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev. Fans unfairly blamed her involvement, despite Tsarukyan clarifying that the injury stemmed from his routine warm-ups.

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson took to X to react to the video and seemingly took a jab at Tsarukyan writing:

"*Incoming head spins*. We know how this is going to end. Who’s the replacement?"

Check out Derek Brunson's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Magomedov faces Michael 'Venom' Page in a thrilling middleweight showdown this weekend. The undefeated Russian is riding high after a spectacular spinning backfist knockout victory against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. With four straight UFC wins, he aims to cement his status as a rising star.

Page, known for his flashy striking, enters the fight with a 1-1 UFC record. After outclassing Kevin Holland, he stumbled against Ian Machado Garry’s grappling at UFC 303. Now moving up a division, the 37-year-old hopes to hand Magomedov his first loss.

Michael Page claims Shara Magomedov is "tailor-made" opponent for spectacular finish at UFC Saudi Arabia

Michael Page steps up to the middleweight division this Saturday to face unbeaten striker Shara Magomedov in Saudi Arabia.

Page, known for his flashy knockouts, views Magomedov as a perfect opponent to showcase his finishing skills. Despite Magomedov’s reputation for dynamic striking, including his double spinning back fist KO of Armen Petrosyan, Page believes his style matches up well against the Russian.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Independent, Page said:

“Honestly speaking, I believe he's tailor-made for me to get that [knockout] shot early. By early, I just mean before the time is up. But he's equally dangerous, to where if I make those mistakes, that could happen to me. You have to consider both sides. I just really believe in what I can do, and that my style fits perfectly against him.” [H/t: The Independent]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.