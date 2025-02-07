Shara Magomedov slayer Michael 'Venom' Page opens up about advice he shares to his teammates: "Market yourself"

Michael 'Venom' Page, who handed Shara Magomedov his first career loss at UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday, recently opened up about advice he shares with his teammates. Since joining the MMA leader, the Englishman has encouraged younger fighters to put in more effort to get their name out.

'MVP' made a name for himself for his entertaining fighting style and highlight-reel knockouts when competing in Bellator and carried over that momentum and star power to the UFC. Page hasn't been given any easy fights as he has already fought Kevin Holland and Ian Machado Garry at welterweight and most recently fought Magomedov in a middleweight clash.

During the latest episode of Young Man Speak, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'MVP' referenced Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad's path to a title as a reason why fighters should express themselves more. Page mentioned that he advises his teammates to showcase their personalities as it will get fans invested in them throughout their career and result in more opportunities:

"Fighting is massively important but learn how to market yourself and knowing what decisions to make equally as important for your career. There's so many guys that they take the long path and it's great...like Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad...They don't give them the respect...They need to understand that they need to be able to market themselves, promote themselves equally as effective...if not, find somebody...that can help push you in that light." [7:52]

Check out the full video featuring Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below:

Michael 'Venom' Page discloses how Shara Magomedov fight materialized

In addition to shedding light on what advice he shares with his teammates, Michael 'Venom' Page disclosed how his middleweight bout against Shara Magomedov materialized.

During the aforementioned episode, Page mentioned that he liked how he matched up with Magomedov but instead of issuing a challenge on social media, he let his feelings be known in an interview:

"[My coach] was like, 'Go on your page and call [Magomedov] out'. I was like, 'No, I don't do it like that...I got an interview coming, I got you'...The second I got off the interview, like a day later, Hunter [Campbell] was like, 'Is this real?' I was like, 'Yeah'. He was like, 'Okay, I'll call you back.'" [10:16 onwards in the aforementioned video]

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's post-fight interview following his win over Shara Magomedov below:

