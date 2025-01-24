Shara Magomedov wielding gun in ice-cold message to Michael 'Venom' Page shocks MMA fans: "Anyone else thought he lowkey accidentally shot someone"

Shara Magomedov has just taken to Instagram with a graphic warning to his upcoming UFC Fight Night 250 opponent Michael 'Venom' Page. It was promotional material unlike any other in UFC history and quickly drew fan attention.

The post featured a shotgun-wielding Magomedov seated a few feet from the bloody corpse of a man in a living room. As the camera pans toward him, Magomedov cocks his shotgun before the clip comes to an end. He also penned the following message:

"Michael @michaelvenompage I heard you say that I will bleed in our fight on February 1st @ufc, yes I will bleed, only in yours"

Magomedov also added a disclaimer for any concerned fans, revealing that the bloody man in his video is an actor and that the clip itself is from a movie filmed in Hollywood. Fans wasted no time in flocking to the comment section of his post, with many left stunned.

One fan even confessed to briefly fearing that Magomedov, who has a history of violence outside of the cage, had actually killed someone.

"Anyone else thought he lowkey accidentally shot someone or some sh*t"

Another fan was quick to ease the fears of others, reminding them of the disclaimer in Magomedov's caption.

"It says in description it's from Hollywood film"

Others, though, merely praised him as one of the world's most terrifying fighters.

"Actually the scariest man on the planet"

Some even felt that 'MVP' may have bitten off more than he can chew.

"MVP is in big trouble. He should have not disrespected the pirates"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Shara Magomedov's Instagram post

Both men are known for their exceptional striking and flashy arsenal, so many are excited about the middleweight clash, as it promises to be one of the most thrilling bouts of the evening.

Shara Magomedov is aiming to break into the middleweight top 10

With an undefeated 15-0 record, Shara Magomedov is one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC and MMA as a whole. He is coming off a stellar knockout over Armen Petrosyan, which earned him a no. 14 ranking in the middleweight division. Ahead of him are fairly beatable fighters.

Expand Tweet

If he manages to defeat Michael 'Venom' Page, he will likely put himself in place to face a high-profile opponent in Paulo Costa, ranked #11 in the division. As a former title challenger with a sizable following, Costa would be Magomedov's key to break into the top 10.

