"Share it with a doctor not the internet" - Dillon Danis slams Blueface's mother for defending rapper's post on newborn baby

Dillon Danis recently put rapper Blueface's mother on blast for defending her son's post regarding his newborn baby.

The rapper received backlash for posting a photo of his newborn son's privates and describing what his son was going through. His mother took to her Instagram account, where she defended her son's post and mentioned that she didn't believe there was any issue with sharing about his child's health:

"THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH A PARENT SHARING THEIR CHILD'S BIRTH DEFECTS. IT'S A SCARY SITUATION AND A CRY FOR HELP. STOP BEING WEIRD DAM"

In a since-deleted tweet, Dillon Danis reshared a photo of the Instagram story and included his own comment. He mentioned that the personal details regarding the health of a newborn should be private and consulted with their doctor rather than broadcasted on social media for the world to see, writing:

"Share it with a doctor not the internet."

It will be interesting to see whether the Bellator middleweight will weigh in with his comments again in the future or just avoid commenting further after deleting his tweet.

Dillon Danis launches website to track Logan Paul's CryptoZoo refund

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have been involved in a heated rivalry for quite some time, and it has even gotten personal on several occasions.

The Bellator middleweight recently kicked up the rivalry another notch as he launched a website that takes a jibe at the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the CryptoZoo fiasco, which saw a number of his followers lose money. The website loganpaulscams.com includes an ongoing tracker that updates the exact amount of time that has passed that the WWE superstar has failed to refund CryptoZoo victims.

The website page reads:

"It's been 254 Days, 20 Hours, 33 Minutes, 3 Seconds since Logan Paul promised to refund CryptoZoo victims he scammed. Has he repaid them?"

