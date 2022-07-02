Shave their eyebrows, punch their teeth in - Sean O'Malley says what he would do in Cain Velasquez's place

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the Cain Velasquez shooting incident that left one man injured.

Speaking on an episode of the Timbo Sugarshow podcast on his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' discussed the situation and how he would have handled it:

"You can't black out and go shooting at them at the highway. You can't do that. You find them, you shave their eyebrows, you punch their teeth in, give them a couple of black eyes. Do it completely... he doesn't know it was you. Next week you come back, you do it again. Next week you come back, you do it again. You just f**k him every f**king week."

'Sugar' and the show's co-host, Tim Welch, also discussed a myriad other ways of dealing with the situation.

Watch the full episode of the Timbo Sugarshow podcast below:

Cain Velasquez has spent the last few months behind bars after he was allegedly engaged in a high-speed chase and fired shots at a man named Harry Goularte. The man was accused of molesting a close relative of the former UFC heavyweight champion. The gunshot missed the accused and instead struck his stepfather.

In connection with the encounter, Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge along with other counts of assault.

Sean O'Malley aims to break into the bantamweight top 10 at UFC 276

Sean O'Malley has the opportunity to burst into the bantamweight top 10 with his performance at UFC 276 this Saturday. Ranked No.13 in the division, O'Malley is coming off three consecutive stoppage wins, most recently dispatching Raulian Paiva in December.

The rising bantamweight prospect won two Performance of the Night bonuses and one Fight of the Night bonus for those three bouts. The 27-year-old will look to carry that momentum into his next UFC outing against Pedro Munhoz.

However, the upcoming bout will arguably be the sternest test for Sean O'Malley so far. The Brazilian is yet to be finished in his pro-MMA career despite sharing the octagon with some of the most talented fighters in the division, including Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, and Dominick Cruz.

The 35-year-old will also be desperately searching for a win after losing back-to-back unanimous decisions.

