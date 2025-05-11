Shavkat Rakhmonov congratulates Jack Della Maddalena for UFC 315 title glory but promises reckoning soon

Shavkat Rakhmonov has a message for the newly minted UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new 170-pound kingpin.

The Australian, who is one of the finest strikers in the division, outstuck Muhammad and even managed to stop multiple takedowns, and in the end secured a win via unanimous decision.

No. 2-ranked welterweight contender Rakhmonov has congratulated 'JDM.' 'Nomad' considers himself the real challenge at 170-pounds, and believes his time to become champion will come sooner or later. He posted on X:

"Congratulations to 'JDM.' It was great performance after long layover and injuries. You know I’m the real challenge at 170. Sooner or later my time will come"

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov's comments below:

Shavkat Rakhmonov was in line to battle Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad was initially supposed to lock horns with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in 2024. However, 'Remember the Name' had a bone infection that kept him on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Rakhmonov battled short-notice opponent Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 and won via unanimous decision, ending Garry's undefeated record.

In 2025, 'Nomad' was supposed to face Muhammad at UFC 315; however, an injury forced him out of the matchup. The unbeaten Kazakh revealed that he will face the champion later this year. He tweeted:

"Big thanks to the UFC for offering me the shot at the belt first. Unfortunately, due to injury, I won’t be ready for May. I’ll be facing the winner later this year! 👊🏼"

Check out Rakhmonov's comments below:

It seems that Jack Della Maddalena will fight UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the coming months. Makhachev plans to transition to welterweight to complete his double-champion aspirations.

Meanwhile, if Rakhmonov plans to remain active and not wait for the title shot, he can lock horns with Joaquin Buckley, Sean Brady, or a rematch with 'The Future.'

