Islam Makhachev under fire from UFC welterweight over reaction to Belal Muhammad’s downfall

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was quick to respond to Jack Della Maddalena's win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. Della Maddalena crowned himself the new UFC welterweight champion following his unanimous decision win over Muhammad.

Makhachev has for a long time stated that he wants to become the welterweight division champion too. Following Muhammad's defeat, the UFC lightweight champion reiterated his ambitions, saying:

"Time to become a double champion #inshaAllah. Let’s go"

Joaquin Buckley perceived Makhachev's comments as narcissistic, suggesting that Makhachev was overlooking his friend’s defeat in favor of his own title aspirations.

Due to this, Buckley took a dig at the UFC lightweight champion via a post on his X account, where he stated:

"Crazy praying for your so called brothers down fall #InshaAllahIsWild"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Soon after his victory, the new welterweight champion acknowledged Makhachev's ambitions to face him. Additionally, Della Maddalena expressed his desire to avenge the defeats of fellow countryman Alexander Volkanovski, who lost twice against the Dagestani fighter.

Islam Makhachev commends Belal Muhammad's fight performance at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad was on an impressive eleven-fight unbeaten streak before facing Jack Della Maddalena. However, during this run, he often faced criticism for his lackluster performances.

Contrary to expectations that he would deliver another underwhelming fight, 'Remember The Name' showcased a match filled with striking exchanges at UFC 315. As a result, Islam Makhachev, who shares a strong friendship with Muhammad, praised him highly, saying:

"[Muhammad] today [was] fighting for something bigger than [the] UFC title, he [was] fighting for all generation of people. Win or lose, [it doesn't] define his legacy."

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

The bond between Makhachev and Muhammad deepened during their extensive training sessions under the guidance of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Additionally, 'Remember The Name' even gave credit for his championship victory against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to 'The Eagle' and his team.

