Shavkat Rakhmonov's link-up with 'Kazakhstan boxing legend' Gennady Golovkin delights MMA fans: "Goat x Goat"

Shavkat Rakhmonov hopes to follow in Gennady Golovkin's footsteps as he looks to become a combat sports champion from Kazakhstan. The UFC's No.6-ranked welterweight recently met the former WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight champion.

'Nomad' shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter, captioning the post:

"Kazakhstan boxing legend @GGGBoxing [Kazakhstan flag]"

Check out Shavkat Rakhmonov's picture with Gennady Golovkin below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were happy to see the two Kazakhstani stars meet, praising both fighters. @Tonybaloni1107_ and @Ds49204 had a similar sentiment as one another, stating:

"Goat x Goat"

"I see two goats"

@Starks_Reminder praised Rakhmonov, sharing high hopes for the No.6-ranked welterweight's future:

"And a Kazakh MMA legend in the making!"

@longwulf95 shared a photo of 'Nomad' finishing Geoff Neal in his last bout, labeling him as a legend:

"And youre MMA legend !!"

@FelonFeeder claimed that 'GGG' was robbed in his first fight with Canelo Alvarez, which has been a common claim amongst fans:

"If @GGGBoxing wouldn't have gotten robbed in the first canelo fight, he would be the 🐐 badass pic ❤️"

@VeriPragmatic expressed disappointment that Rakhmonov's UFC Fight Night 227 bout with Kelvin Gastelum was canceled after the latter pulled out with a facial fracture:

"all my homies hate kevin gastellum for cancel shavkat fight night 😑 😑 😑 😑 😑"

@SAS_Kingdom shared highlights of Rakhmonov while labeling him as the next champion:

"The next UFC welterweight champion , let’s go brother 💪🏻"

@ashmmanews questioned when the No.6-ranked welterweight will return to the octagon:

"When are you fighting next? We'd love to see you in there."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Josh Thomson discusses Shavkat Rakhmonov's sparring with Ian Garry

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry are undefeated contenders rising in the welterweight rankings. Both fighters train at Kill Cliff FC, and former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson recently hinted that 'Nomad' gets the best of his teammate in sparring sessions.

Speaking on his WEIGHING IN podcast, the mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"I'm going to say it right now, they train in the same gym. [Garry] and Shavkat, and I would love to tell you how that sparring goes but I can't, but I know exactly how it goes, so Ian Garry, get your mind right buddy."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry below (starting at the 1:00:14 mark):

Garry holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13 wins and no losses. He has won seven bouts via knockout, one bout via submission, and five bouts via decision. Rakhmonov, meanwhile, is 17-0, winning eight times via knockout and nine times via submission. If both fighters remain undefeated, a bout could be inevitable down the line.