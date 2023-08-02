Shavkat Rakhmonov's manager asks UFC for former welterweight division kingpin in Kelvin Gastelum cancellation fallout

It appears as though Shavkat Rakhmonov's manager is already looking for another opponent for his client and has his sights set on a big name in the division.

According to James Lynch, the surging contender's manager is attempting to find a suitable replacement after Kelvin Gastelum was forced to withdraw from their bout.

In the event that the bout with Gastelum isn't rescheduled, he requested Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as potential replacements.

Shavkhat Rakhmonov has taken the UFC by storm since making his promotional debut in 2020, with many comparing him to fellow unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev. 'Nomad' has finished all of his opponents, with 8 wins coming via submission, and 7 wins via KO/TKO.

However, it doesn't appear likely that 'Wonderboy' will be the opponent as he recently stated that September would be too quick of a turnaround from his most recent weight-cut.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman could be an appealing matchup as he is coming off his title losses to Leon Edwards and a bout with Shavkat Rakhmonov could possibly even serve as a title eliminator.

Shavkat Rakhmonov puts Kelvin Gastelum on blast for withdrawing from their fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov wasn't too happy after finding out that Kelvin Gastelum pulled out of their fight.

The welterweight contender put the former TUF winner on blast and even offered an alternative so that they can still fight. He proposed that they reschedule their fight to UFC 294, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on October 21, writing:

It remains to be seen whether Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum will be rescheduled or if 'Nomad' will have to accept a bout with another opponent.