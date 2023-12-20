Shavkat Rakhmonov swarmed by fans and media upon victorious return to Kazakhstan post 'Wonderboy' finish [VIDEO]

One of the most wholesome aspects of sports is the support athletes receive when returning to their home country. Shavkat Rakhmonov recently experienced this special moment in Kazakhstan.

On December 16, Rakhmonov fought under the UFC banner for the sixth time when he faced Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson during the UFC 296 main card. ‘Nomad’ was a sizeable betting favorite heading into the matchup, which he validated with a dominant performance.

As time ran out in round two, Rakhmonov locked up a rear-naked choke and forced Thompson to tap out. The 29-year-old Kazakhstan fighter’s latest win extended his professional MMA record to 18-0 (6-0 in the UFC), with every fight ending inside the distance.

Rakhmonov’s success in the Octagon has led to increased support from MMA fans in Kazakhstan. Following his impressive win at UFC 296, ‘Nomad’ returned to his home country, where hundreds of people were waiting at the airport.

The unforgettable moment was caught on camera by "Promotion_Qazaqstan" on Instagram and shared on X by a popular MMA account called “OOC MMA.”

Watch the video of the overwhelming support for Shavkat Rakhmonov:

What’s next for Shavkat Rakhmonov?

In the UFC 296 main event, Leon Edwards defended his welterweight title for the second time with a unanimous decision win against Colby Covington.

The 170-pound king has voiced an interest in moving up to middleweight and attempting to become a two-division champion, but there is still business to take care of at welterweight.

Firstly, Belal Muhammad deserves the next title shot against Edwards after weighing in as the UFC 296 main event backup. Muhammad is also riding a nine-fight win streak, with a no-contest against the reigning welterweight champion separating his last five victories.

Therefore, Shavkat Rakhmonov will likely have to fight in a number one contender matchup to secure a title shot. The only fighter ranked ahead of ‘Nomad,’ other than Muhammad, is former welterweight king Kamaru Usman, which would make for an intriguing battle.

If Usman isn’t available, Rakhmonov might have to fight someone ranked behind him. There is also the possibility that he is matched up against Muhammad while Edwards fights lightweight Islam Makhachev. Only time will tell what the UFC decides to do.