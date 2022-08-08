"Murders him on the ground" - Fans react to potential match-up between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov has risen through the UFC ranks with ease, showcasing one of the most well-rounded skillsets of any fighter in the promotion along the way. Rakhmonov had an impressive performance last time out, submitting Neil Magny at the end of the second round, and currently sits at 10 in the rankings.

'Nomad' will be looking to break into the top 10 with his next fight, and some MMA fans feel they may have found his next opponent. Although Geoff Neal is not inside the top 10, he sits at number 13, and is coming off the back of arguably his best career performance yet. Neal defeated a highly touted Vicente Lique via third round TKO, and is sure to move up at least a few spots in the rankings.

@MMAThanos wrote the following on Twitter:

"This would be fun"

Shavkat Rakhmonov has displayed an unnerving level of domination in his fights in the UFC. In MMA overall, his record sits at 16-0, with 8 KOs and 8 submission wins respectively. Given this, some fans feel the matchup is unfair:

Freezepop @DrFreezepop @MMAThanos Shavkat could finish Neal in round one and bring a group of 20 businessmen up Mt Everest the next day. @MMAThanos Shavkat could finish Neal in round one and bring a group of 20 businessmen up Mt Everest the next day.

However, some fans saw more sense in pairing these two up:

Ayoub 🇵🇸🇲🇦 @sigma_wk @MMAThanos Sounds like a good deal for msg or eoy @MMAThanos Sounds like a good deal for msg or eoy

RJ @541klj9 @MMAThanos Book it! Unless Burns and Masvidal doesn't happen this is the fight! Let's see if Neal can derail him. If so he'll be moved right into the top 5 anyways @MMAThanos Book it! Unless Burns and Masvidal doesn't happen this is the fight! Let's see if Neal can derail him. If so he'll be moved right into the top 5 anyways

Some may feel that Rakhmonov has earned the right to fight someone higher ranked, and with a greater reputation, than Geoff Neal. @AnDaraBi45 has a couple of veterans in mind:

AnDaraBî @AnDaraBi45 @MMAThanos Nah, Savkat vs Wonder boy or Masvidal make sense right now. @MMAThanos Nah, Savkat vs Wonder boy or Masvidal make sense right now.

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants big name opponents to help advance title aspirations

After his impressive second-round victory over Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57, Shavkat Rakhmonov was asked which opponents he would be keen to face next.

'Nomad' responded with three names: Nick Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson. A win over one of these three could very well help Rakhmonov climb the rankings:

"The names I want to face are Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz, Masvidal. Let's go."

Watch the interview below from 3:00:

Rakhmonov will be looking to extend his winning streak in the UFC to five victories when he next steps into the octagon. Being only 27, he could become a welterweight mainstay for the next decade or so. Rakhmonov's path is no doubt being followed by champion Kamaru Usman and other top contenders.

