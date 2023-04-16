There have been rumors flooding the internet that surging welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov will face former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson next at UFC 290. The event is set to take place on July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Several Twitter accounts are spreading rumors that Rakhmonov will face Tony Ferguson next, citing credible correspondents such as ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.

One Twitter user wrote:

"BREAKING: Tony Ferguson will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 292 in Las Vegas, Nevada. First reported @bokamotoESPN."

Adrian Wojnarowski



Tony Ferguson will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 292 in Las Vegas, Nevada



Tony Ferguson will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 292 in Las Vegas, Nevada

First reported

Yet another user wrote:

"FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT. Shavkat Rakhmonov will fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 290 on July 8th per @BigMarcel24."

WAR POIRIER/GAETHJE



Shavkat Rakhmonov will fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 290 on July 8th per

Some fight fans may have fallen for the latest internet rumor, despite the fact that savvy fans were quick to debunk it. One fan wrote:

"There's no way this is sanctioned."

Yet another fan wrote:

"They're feeding him to wolves. And the end."

Elsewhere, another fan claimed that he wouldn't be surprised by the fight considering the UFC has only presented Tony Ferguson with tough challenges:

"I know this is fake but if the UFC did this I’d possibly boycott. They’ve done Tony Ferguson not one favor his whole career when he’s always been the guy to take short notice opponents and put on amazing fights. Tbh wouldn’t boycott just be hella upset."

"I know this is fake but if the UFC did this I'd possibly boycott. They've done Tony Ferguson not one favor his whole career when he's always been the guy to take short notice opponents and put on amazing fights. Tbh wouldn't boycott just be hella upset."

Check out some of the tweets below:

AAsh @Tony_Asc @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 No way! Who's putting these fights together...an up and comer #6 welterweight fighting a unranked lightweight whose career is over. This can't be true @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 No way! Who's putting these fights together...an up and comer #6 welterweight fighting a unranked lightweight whose career is over. This can't be true

Embioptera @webspinners1 @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 They tryna build shavkat up by letting him finish a washed up tony @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 They tryna build shavkat up by letting him finish a washed up tony

Absconded Llama @abscondedllama @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 I refuse to believe this is actually happening and won't believe in it till I see them on the octagon @DanaIsBIack @BigMarcel24 I refuse to believe this is actually happening and won't believe in it till I see them on the octagon

Laura Sanko responds to Shavkat Rakhmonov rumors that a teammate offered to get his number

Fans have long been wondering how UFC analyst and commentator Laura Sanko feels about rising welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov after she was caught on camera raving about him.

Rakhmonov faced Geoff Neal at UFC 285 and won by submission in the last round. During the weigh-in show, Sanko gushed over Rakhmonov, saying:

"Shavkat Rakhmonov, that man, he gives me chills. I've never interviewed him, I've never spoken to him, but I feel like I would get nervous..."

HokageMMA 🥷🇩🇪 @hokage_mma Laura Sanko simping for Shavkat is the most random thing to happen this week Laura Sanko simping for Shavkat is the most random thing to happen this week https://t.co/rgB53fKTz3

After weeks of speculation, it appears that the newly appointed UFC commentator is getting a little tired of hearing about her statement regarding the welterweight contender. During a sit-down interview with UFC veteran and Rakhmanov's teammate Gerald Meerschaert, promised Laura Sanko he might give her the welterweight's number during the weigh-in show.

At that point, Sanko finally decided to dispel the rumors. She went so far as to say that thousands of people in Rakhmonov's home country of Kazakhstan had started following her because they believed Sanko had a "crush" on Rakhmonov. She said:

"Can we please address this... I don't have a crush on the man. I like his fighting style. An entire country thinks that I [have a crush on Shavkat Rakhmonov]. And I need to correct the record. I'm still a fan, I just don't have a crush [on him]. The entire country of Kazakhstan is very excited about it, 'cause I got like 20,000 new followers after [the UFC 285 weigh-in show]."

Catch Sanko's comments below:

