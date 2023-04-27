"She almost died on the scale" - Fellow fighters and fans concerned for Julija Stoliarenko over move to flyweight

It was recently announced that UFC women's bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko is set to face Molly McCann in a flyweight bout at the UFC Fight Night scheduled for London on July 22.

Stoliarenko has never fought at 125 pounds in the promotion and once fainted on the weighing scale while trying to make weight at 135 pounds.

Considering her trouble dropping to 135 pounds, fans and fellow fighters are understandably concerned about her trying to make the flyweight limit. They expressed their thoughts on Twitter, outlining the issue Stoliarenko faces.

UFC flyweight Casey O'Neill was not pleased with the matchup being contested at flyweight and wrote:

"How the hell is Stoliarenko making flyweight when she almost died on the scale for bantam??"

One fan wrote in disbelief:

"Stoliarenko cut down to flyweight? I'll believe it when I see it."

Another fan wrote:

"How is Julija allowed to drop down in weight last time she collapsed at the weigh in."

One user asked:

"Let me get this straight... Julija Stoliarenko will now fight 'Meatball' Molly McCann at a LOWER weight class!? Will she make it to 125? Or will we get a repeat of this?"

One fan wrote:

"What is going on, Julija Stoliarenko almost died making 135lbs. Now moving to 125lbs?"

One fan expressed concern for Stoliarenko, writing:

"I just hope she doesn't do anything dumb to cut weight and has a team around her looking out for her."

Molly McCann next fight: How does 'Meatball's' record compare to Julija Stoliarenko

Molly McCann will fight Julija Stoliarenko on home turf next. 'Meatball' is set to face the Lithuanian fighter at UFC Fight Night 227 at the O2 Arena on July 22.

This fight will be McCann's chance to get back in the win column after being soundly defeated by Erin Blanchfield via first-round submission at UFC 281. The loss stopped her impressive three-fight win streak that included two highlight-reel-worthy spinning elbow knockouts. She is currently 3-2 in her last five outings.

On the other hand, Julija Stoliarenko will be entering the cage coming off a first-round TKO loss to Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 61. The 30-year-old has lost four of her five outings since joining the promotion in 2020 and will be desperate for a win to retain her place in the UFC.

While the topic of this matchup being contested at flyweight has been the subject of intense discussion, the two fighters will undoubtedly be looking to put on a show for the excited London fans.

