"She is a damn tank" - Smilla Sundell has fans singing her praise in world title win over fellow champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell walked through fellow world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues like a tank when they squared off against each other at ONE Fight Night 14.

In the buildup to their epic Muay Thai clash, the Swedish defending world champion was constantly warned about Rodrigues' insane power and super human strength. Ironically, there was less talk about what Smilla Sundell could do to Rodrigues.

The 19-year-old phenom walked through the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion like an army tank, mercilessly sending her into the shadow realm with a barrage of punching combinations and elbows until finding the knockout in the third round.

Fans have begun singing her praises on YouTube following the release of their world title bout this week.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell is looking forward to extending her reign as the women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion when she faces Russian finisher Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22, which airs live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on May 3.

"Have fun" - Smilla Sundell shares some fighting advice to the next generation of female fighters

As one of the youngest athletes in combat sports to become a world champion, Smilla Sundell is the most qualified to give advice to the next generation of female fighters.

The Swedish superstar made unprecedented history by becoming the youngest ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion at only 18, when she defeated Filipino-American rising star Jackie Buntan for the divisional crown in April 2022.

When tackling the industry at such a young age, sometimes the pressure of being first in the world can take over and make things seem overwhelming. But clearly, Smilla Sundell keeps everything under control, holding nothing but a smile on her face before each event.

Speaking to all the young Muay Thai athletes in the world on Instagram, Smilla Sundell gave them one important piece of advice that she takes with her everywhere she goes:

"My advice to other girls is to have fun"