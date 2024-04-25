"She has that deadly combo" - Danial Williams on why Smilla Sundell is an unsolvable puzzle for her opponents

Australian-Thai three-sport hat trick 'Mini T' Danial Williams is enamored by undefeated 19-year-old teenage sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell and the Swedish fighter's ability to dominate her opponents with her imposing physicality.

Sundell is a towering 5-foot-8-inch beast with a relentless offensive style. The reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion, 'The Hurricane' is the youngest titleholder in the promotion.

Williams recently described Sundell as having the ultimate combination of reach and power.

'Mini T' told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"That's crazy. She [Smilla Sundell] uses it so well. She has that deadly combo -- the reach and the knockout power."

'The Hurricane' is set to defend her strawweight Muay Thai gold against rising Russian star Diachkova of Russia. The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action unfold live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3, U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

'Mini T' Danial Williams says Smilla Sundell is the complete package: "She's really fun to watch"

Australian-Thai firecracker 'Mini T' Danial Williams loves to be entertained, and he says 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell has it all. From sublime skill to imposing physical presence, Williams says Sundell is the complete fighting package.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said:

"Just her boxing, man. That has been incredible. I like her power too, and she has a good sense of shot selection too. All around, she's really fun to watch, I must say."

Williams will be watching ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video closely as Sundell goes for her second straight world title defense against Natalia Diachkova.