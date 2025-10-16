"She shouldn't even be cleared" - UFC analyst reacts to rumors of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to action

UFC analyst Din Thomas recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey potentially making a return to combat sports. Thomas claimed that Rousey shouldn't be cleared by any fighting commission even if she was ready and willing to step inside the cage.

Ad

Over the past few weeks, Rousey has been sharing video of her back in training. In one of her posts, Rousey also claimed that she rediscovered her love for fighting after the birth of her second child, leaving many wondering whether the UFC legend was planning to make a return to action.

While many are excited at the idea of potentially seeing Rousey back in the cage, Thomas is firmly against it. In an interview with Mike Bohn, Thomas said:

Ad

Trending

"She shouldn’t even be cleared. How irresponsible would it be for a fight organization to hear all that then put her in a fight? To me, it almost sounds like you might’ve leaked that stuff in hopes they don’t put you back in a fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"You can’t play with those issues. It wouldn’t be good for the sport. It would be a real bad look on the sport to have some complaining about those type of issues, and then you, knowing that, you still put her in a fight. If that’s the case, we’ve got to keep her out of the Octagon." [H/t: BJ Penn]

Ad

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

Dana White on Ronda Rousey potentially making a UFC comeback

Dana White recently shared his two cents on Ronda Rousey potentially making a return to the UFC. The UFC CEO revealed that he was on regular contact with Rousey and that she even visited his offices in Las Vegas recently.

Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight presser, White fielded a question about Rousey's possible comeback and said:

"Her and I are still very close and we talk. I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that. She was in Vegas recently and she came by the offices, but I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again. She just had three babies and she’s in a whole other place in her life. But I will say this: She’s just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. She’s frigging ripped like she used to be. So I don’t know."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.