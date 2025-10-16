"She shouldn't even be cleared" - UFC analyst reacts to rumors of Ronda Rousey potentially returning to action

UFC analyst Din Thomas recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey potentially making a return to combat sports. Thomas claimed that Rousey shouldn't be cleared by any fighting commission even if she was ready and willing to step inside the cage.
Over the past few weeks, Rousey has been sharing video of her back in training. In one of her posts, Rousey also claimed that she rediscovered her love for fighting after the birth of her second child, leaving many wondering whether the UFC legend was planning to make a return to action.
While many are excited at the idea of potentially seeing Rousey back in the cage, Thomas is firmly against it. In an interview with Mike Bohn, Thomas said:
"She shouldn’t even be cleared. How irresponsible would it be for a fight organization to hear all that then put her in a fight? To me, it almost sounds like you might’ve leaked that stuff in hopes they don’t put you back in a fight."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He continued:
"You can’t play with those issues. It wouldn’t be good for the sport. It would be a real bad look on the sport to have some complaining about those type of issues, and then you, knowing that, you still put her in a fight. If that’s the case, we’ve got to keep her out of the Octagon." [H/t: BJ Penn]
Watch the full interview below:
Dana White on Ronda Rousey potentially making a UFC comeback
Dana White recently shared his two cents on Ronda Rousey potentially making a return to the UFC. The UFC CEO revealed that he was on regular contact with Rousey and that she even visited his offices in Las Vegas recently.
Speaking at the UFC 320 post-fight presser, White fielded a question about Rousey's possible comeback and said:
"Her and I are still very close and we talk. I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that. She was in Vegas recently and she came by the offices, but I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again. She just had three babies and she’s in a whole other place in her life. But I will say this: She’s just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. She’s frigging ripped like she used to be. So I don’t know."