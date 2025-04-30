“She has helped me stay grounded” - Zebaztian Kadestam credits his fiancee for making life a bit easier

Former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is grateful to have his fiancee by his side as he continues to grind it out competing. He said she helps keep things in perspective, allowing him to forge ahead.

Ad

'The Bandit' opened up about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing that amid all the challenges and demands of being a pro fighter he is lucky to have the support of someone in making sense of it all when things become tough.

Kadestam said of his fiancee who he has been with him for a while now:

“She’s always supporting. But I kind of feel like she has helped me stay grounded and appreciative of everything else.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Zebaztian Kadestam had his fiancee's support anew as he prepared to make his way back for his scheduled match this week in Thailand.

The 34-year-old former welterweight king is featured at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. He will face off with Australian-Tongan fighter Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight scrap.

It will be his first action in ONE Championship since his explosive second-round knockout victory over Croatian powerhouse Roberto Soldic in May 2023.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Zebaztian Kadestam says coaching has improved his approach to matches

Apart from competing, Swedish MMA standout Zebaztian Kadestam has dipped his hands in coaching the last couple of years. It is a move that he said enhanced his techniques and mindset for matches.

Ad

He spoke about it in a conversation with ONE Championship, in line with his scheduled return to action at ONE Fight Night 31.

Kadestam said:

“I’ve been teaching a lot these past two years. And with that, I kind of dissected all the techniques for the hobbyists, or pro fighters, or amateur fighters. And it kind of makes you go through the technique on a deeper level. I believe it’s beneficial.”

Ad

Ad

He is set to put that to the test when he collides with Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31, which his first match back in ONE after two years.

In Fitikefu, Kadestam is up against an opponent who has been on a roll in his pro career, winning nine of 10 matches. In ONE Championship, he won back-to-back matches after opening his campaign in November 2022 with a loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.