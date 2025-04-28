  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Relive Swedish knockout monster Zebaztian Kadestam's world title triumph ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

WATCH: Relive Swedish knockout monster Zebaztian Kadestam's world title triumph ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 28, 2025 16:21 GMT
Zebaztian Kadestam is set for action at ONE Fight Night 31. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Zebaztian Kadestam is set for action at ONE Fight Night 31. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

'You never forget your first' is a saying that best applies to Swedish MMA great Zebaztian Kadestam, particularly when he captured his first ONE world championship back in November 2018 at ONE: Warrior's Dream, defeating the battle-hardened Tyler McGuire.

Ad

Over a year since he failed to dethrone then-reigning ONE welterweight MMA world champion Ben Askren in September 2017, Kadestam saw a golden opportunity waiting for him when he came to blows with McGuire over the then-vacant welterweight MMA crown.

Recognizing his immense striking advantage over the grappling-focused McGuire, 'The Bandit' enjoyed piecing up the American standout until he eventually landed the knockout blow with about 30 seconds remaining in the fifth and final round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The promotion shared highlights of Kadestam's championship-winning performance on Instagram.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below:

Ad

Following a masterful beatdown of Georgiy Kichigin in March 2019 to defend the gold, Kyrgyz-Russian star Kiamrian Abbasov unceremoniously ended his reign in October that year, which marked the beginning of a three-fight skid.

However, Kadestam has returned to world-beating form after posting three straight knockout wins between February 2022 and May 2023.

Zebaztian Kadestam hints at honing his technical prowess

Zebaztian Kadestam will return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, in a welterweight MMA bout against the hardy Isi Fitikefu, and believes he has done the work necessary to emerge victorious.

Ad

In a recent interview with ONE, he shared:

"[I've done] a lot of technical work trying to improve everywhere, but since I haven't been anywhere near a fight camp, I kind of focused a lot on the technical aspect.

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Twitter icon

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications