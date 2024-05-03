"She knocks her opponents out" - Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell impressed by Natalia Diachkova's killer instinct

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden isn't taking her upcoming opponent, streaking Russian warrior 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova lightly.

[Update: Smilla Sundell missed weight at ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and is still eligible to win the belt.]

In fact, the 19-year-old phenom has been all praise for Diachkova ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this weekend.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sundell shared her thoughts on Diachkova's strengths.

'The Hurricane' said:

"The speed and her power, because she knocks her opponents out."

Sundell is right in saying Diachkova is a dangerous opponent, one that should not be overlooked. But truth be told, 'The Hurricane' is named this way for a reason, and Sundell is as dangerous as any fighter in the world herself.

Sundell will face off against Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Smilla Sundell on where she gets her aggressive fighting style: "It's just me wanting to win"

Former strawweight Muay Thai queen 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell has been blessed by the fight gods with incredible physical gifts. She has the height, the reach, and the athleticism that has proven to be a problem for anyone she has stepped into the ring with.

But it's the 19-year-old teenage sensation's come-forward and aggressive style that has fans buzzing.

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, Sundell said that her competitive nature has shaped her fighting techniques.

'The Hurricane' stated:

"I don't know, maybe I'm just an angry person inside? I don't know. But, if I don't go forward and punch [my opponent], then I'm losing in my head. So I think it's just me wanting to win."