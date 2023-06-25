"She wouldn't look at you sideways" - Man trying to badmouth 'annoying' Paige VanZant gets shut down by fans

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is better known today for her highly successful OnlyF*ns career. While a large section of MMA fans is glad to be treated to adult content from VanZant, she has drawn the ire of a few with her career switch.

'12 Gauge' recently uploaded a reel promoting the PFL regular season which kicked off this Friday, June 23 in Atlanta. One of her detractors went on an unprovoked tirade, badmouthing VanZant in the comments section. Questioning the PFL's tie-up with an 'OnlyF*ns girl', the Instagram user wrote:

"Even on mute she annoys me now.. she's not a fighter anymore so why is the pfl paying a only fans girl to promote for them?"

Paige Vanzant's fans rushed to her rescue, trolling the troll with some hilarious digs.

Check out some comments below:

"@jbirdsall take a wild guess… the same reason you’d let her choke you out by sitting on your face"

"You acting like *you* would give her a chance when we all know that she wouldn't look at you sideways"

VanZant's detractor refused to shut down despite the backlash and went on to state that the former UFC fighter is likely a disappointment for her father.

Paige VanZant was initially skeptical about OnlyF*ns

Paige VanZant was cut from the UFC in 2020 and went on to sign with the BKFC, which she then said was her best career move. '12 Gauge' subsequently ventured into the exclusive content business, which she now acknowledges as an even better career move.

However, VanZant was initially skeptical about distributing her exclusive content through OnlyF*ns, where models are seen 'more like p*rnstars'. She joined Fantime, a similar platform that gave her an independent website. The former UFC fighter told MMA Fighting in April, 2022:

"Now I think it’s becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyF*ns was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that’s actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that’s what I’ve done.”

Catch VanZant's comments below:

Paige VanZant subsequently changed her mind, taking her talents to OnlyF*ns in September 2022.

