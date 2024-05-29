"She is here to make history" - Fans ready to see Anissa Meksen lift ONE Championship gold at ONE Fight Night 23

Fans are confident Anissa Meksen will emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 23.

On July 5, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event, Meksen is scheduled to face Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Championship recently promoted Meksen vs Buntan by posting a video on Instagram featuring training footage and a knockout win from 'C18.' Fans took to the comment section and answered ONE's question about whether or not Anissa Meksen will leave ONE Fight Night 23 with a world title:

Trending

"Yes she can !"

"she is here to make history first"

"I want to see here with That Belt!!! @anissameksen"

"What a question ? Of course she can..."

Instagram comments

ONE Fight Night 23 can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The July 5 event currently features Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), Ok Rae Yoon vs Alibeg Rasulov (lightweight MMA), and more.

Anissa Meksen looks to utilize kickboxing experience advantage against Jackie Buntan

Transitioning from Muay Thai to kickboxing might not seem like a significant game-changer for some fans. With that said, the ruleset and size of gloves are different between the two sports, which should be noted when considering Jackie Buntan hasn't competed in kickboxing under the ONE championship banner.

Meanwhile, Anissa Meksen is a multi-time kickboxing world champion across different promotions. 'C18' also fought in the sport twice since joining ONE, most recently a five-round war against Phetjeeja.

Buntan shouldn't be overlooked heading into ONE Fight Night 23. The Filipino- American superstar is a world-class striker in any women's strawweight division and has shown the ability to overcome adversity mid-fight. On the contrary, Meksen has a kickboxing experience advantage that could pay dividends on July 5.