UFC 269: "She makes a lot of mistakes" - Amanda Nunes is confident she will find multiple opportunities to win against 'reckless' Julianna Pena at UFC 269

UFC women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes is confident of retaining her bantamweight title heading into UFC 269. She will face Julianna Pena in the co-main event of the much-anticipated, year-ending UFC pay-per-view this weekend.

Nunes feels she'll be able to exploit multiple holes in her opponent's game during the fight. In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Nunes weighed in on her upcoming title defense against the American. 'The Lioness' claimed Pena commits several mistakes during fights. She pointed out that Pena often takes a reckless approach and vowed to make her pay for it.

Amanda Nunes feels all she needs to do is focus and look for errors, and she'll be able to catch Pena every time she makes a mistake, putting her away for good within the five scheduled rounds. She doesn't see the judges getting involved in this one.

"I don't see this fight going to the judges at all, honestly. I'm very sharp you know? I know she's going to make a lot of mistakes like she always does. Even in her own game she makes mistakes. I know I'm going to catch her many times. I just have to really be sharp in the right moment and I know she's going to give me many opportunities because this is how she fights. She is reckless, she wants to do her own thing," Amanda Nunes said.

Julianna Pena prepares to shock the world by dethroning Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena is prepared to cause a major upset at UFC 269. She knows she's a massive underdog heading into the fight, and that most fans and analysts think she doesn't stand a chance against the mighty Brazilian.

While she is aware that the task at hand is daunting, Pena doesn't pay much heed to the criticism coming her way and is solely focused on performing to the best of her abilities on the night. She remains confident about proving doubters wrong and capturing the women's bantamweight throne this weekend.

"I don’t give a f**k what other people think. It’s what I know and what’s in my heart. And in my heart what I know is: I’m a champion, and I’m gonna be a champion, and I am the champion,” Pena told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

