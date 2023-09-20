“She never gives up” – Superlek supports Stamp’s bid to become a three-sport world champion

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 has a huge fight coming up this Friday, but he can’t help but look over the fence to next weekend, when ONE Championship returns to Singapore for the historic ONE Fight Night 14.

Superlek is looking forward to watching the main event in particular, which will see former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex take on No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

‘The Kicking Machine’ declared his support for Stamp in a recent interview with ONE Championship. He said:

“Stamp is a very talented female fighter. I want Stamp to win this fight because she will be the next one who got 10 million baht in fight money. She never gives up. She is committed to training. So I root for her in this fight. Three sports champion is superb, plus it’s a female three sports champion too. That makes it more superb.”

Superlek is proud of Stamp, and believes his Thai contemporary serves as a beacon of inspiration for all Thai people. He added:

“I believe that Stamp's success will increase the number of female athletes. Because now they have Stamp to be their role model.”

Meanwhile, Superlek himself will be back in action in a few days' time, when he steps into the ring for the biggest fight of his professional career to date.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two will go to war in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.