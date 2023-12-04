"She picked me up from a terrible place" - Eddie Alvarez shares heartwarming story about meeting his wife as a teenager

Eddie Alvarez recently showed his emotional side while sharing the story of meeting his wife whilst they were teenagers.

'The Underground King' recently faced off against Mike Perry for the 'King of Violence' title at BKFC 56. The former UFC stars headlined the event, and their battle lived up to the billing for the first two rounds, as both men went to war and landed heavy shots.

Unfortunately for Alvarez, the damage he sustained was far greater than Perry's, and his corner called a stop to the fight as he was unable to see out of his left eye. 'Platinum' was crowned the winner of the new title, a tough result to take for Alvarez, who many MMA pundits had scored the first two rounds in favor of.

Following the event, Eddie Alvarez sat down with the press to discuss the fight. He was then asked about his wife, who is famously always heard yelling support for her husband from cageside/ringside.

The bruised-up Alvarez then had to fight back tears as he shared the heartfelt story of how he and his wife got together. He said:

"I met my wife when I was 15 years old...My wife would pick me up from North Philly when I was no one. People see her yelling in the crowd and say bad things to her but the truth is, when I was nobody, when I was 15 years old, she picked me up from a terrible place and believed in me. She cares, so let her yell guys."

Mike Perry reacts to victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry was recently crowned the inaugural 'King of Violence' champion after his victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56.

The pair headlined the event and showcased the true nature of bare-knuckle boxing by instantly landing shots that left the other bloodied and bruised.

'Platinum' was handed the victory after a second-round corner stoppage from Alvarez's team, as his focus on the face of 'The Underground King' left him unable to see.

Following the event, Perry shared his thoughts on the fight. The former UFC welterweight embraced his new role at the top of BKFC by admitting he smiled while taking shots from Eddie Alvarez:

"I wanted Eddie to hit me. Once he hit me, then I started moving. And he stoppd hitting me. By the end of the second, what happened? He got busted up worse than I did. I know I might've been a little busted up, but I smiled at home when he did it. I had fun in there and that's exactly what the 'King of Violence' is."

