"She's accused seven other men of kidnap" - Andrew Tate gives a one-minute summary of his Romanian court battle so far

Kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate has given a "one-minute" summary of his ongoing legal battle. In April 2022, Romanian authorities raided Tate's house in the country after receiving information regarding an American woman being held there against her will.

Some of the women at the Tate residence reportedly claimed the Tate brothers had held them captive. The Tate brothers were released after being interrogated. However, in December 2022, Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two of their female alleged accomplices were arrested. They were accused of human trafficking, forming an organized crime group, and other crimes.

After three months in jail, the Tates were shifted to house arrest. They were formally indicted for human trafficking and other alleged crimes in June 2023. Their house arrest was lifted in August 2023, but they aren't allowed to leave Romania, as the investigation's still underway.

Speaking to American political personality and accused conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Andrew Tate has now summarized his legal issues. Tate stated:

"A very quick one-minute version of my case is as follows. An American girl was sponsored by a liberal NGO to come over here. She visited for five days and then accused me of kidnap. She's accused seven other men of kidnap in her life. One of them actually killed himself from the pressure. So, she is a professional."

"The Romanian authorities reacted to her phone call, as they should, to be fair to them, when a woman says she's kidnapped. [They] came into the house [Tate's house], realized no one was kidnapped, released us after two hours. That was in April last year. For the nine months after that, we were followed at direction of a foreign intelligence agency, which was commanding Romania to do so. We were arrested again [in December 2022] and accused of human trafficking because two girls we know, we helped them make TikTok videos."

Alex Jones on the CIA being involved in framing Andrew Tate

Alex Jones has often claimed that the CIA, the US government's foreign intelligence agency, has been conducting psyops for the global societal elites to keep the majority of people poor and enslaved. He reiterated the same during his conversation with Andrew Tate. 'Top G' too alluded to a "foreign intelligence agency" coercing the Romanian government to frame him using false accusations.

Meanwhile, Tate emphasized that he simply helped a few female friends of his make videos and gain popularity on the social media app TikTok. He added that two of the female alleged victims later clarified that they hadn't been abused.

The 36-year-old highlighted, however, that the authorities believe the two females supporting him are "brainwashed." Tate implied yet again that there was a conspiracy to imprison him for 10 years. Moreover, 'Top G' insinuated that it's also likely that the purported globalists and societal elites could get him killed because they don't want him spreading his teachings of self-discipline and masculinity.

